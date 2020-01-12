× First Warning Forecast: Lull in wet weather, another round of showers this evening

The cold front will move through the area this morning and stall across the VA/NC border. We are seeing a lull in showers now in Virginia, but still seeing some wet weather in NE North Carolina. The entire day won’t be a washout. Another round of rain will move in during the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain will be in northeast North Carolina. It will still be mild behind the cold front with highs around 70 degrees. Winds will continue to subside as well. Showers will continue overnight with lows falling into the 50s.

The rain will continue into Monday and could become heavy at times. Prepare for a wet morning commute. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated storm is not out of the question. More, you guessed it, rain on Tuesday. Expect another wet morning commute with rain sticking around throughout the day. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature a few scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

We’ll finally dry out on Thursday. Expect clearing skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the low and mid 60s. Colder air will begin to filter in, so expect a much colder night with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s by Friday, with more unsettled weather moving in just in time for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

