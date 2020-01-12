Elizabeth City Police searching for missing teen

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police said Zion South was last seen at his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11.

South is a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, with a mustache and a fade haircut with twists on top. He was wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and a pair of black and gold Nike Foamposites.

If you or someone you know has information on South’s whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.