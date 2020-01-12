Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs, Kansas City will host Titans in AFC Championship game

Posted 7:16 pm, January 12, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a first down run. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game.

How they returned to the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years was unlike anything anybody could have imagined.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early in the second quarter Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the high-flying Chiefs embarked on the biggest comeback in franchise history. Their young superstar proceeded to throw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams reached the end zone three times apiece, and Kansas City reeled off 41 consecutive points in a 51-31 victory over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

