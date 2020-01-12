3 people displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 3:33 p.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Hill Prince Road. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the front door and windows of a two-story single-family dwelling.

Fire crews entered the structure and found a fire in the kitchen that was extending into the cabinets.

The fire was brought under control at 3:44 p.m. All three occupants were outside of the home when the fire department arrived; one occupant complained of smoke inhalation and minor burns, but refused treatment and transport to the hospital.

A cat was also rescued from the home and reunited with its owner.

The fire’s cause was determined to be accidental due to cooking, fire officials said.

All of the home’s occupants will be displaced.