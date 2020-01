VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package located near Kids Cove Playground at Mount Trashmore.

The park is located in the 300 block of Edwin Drive and the call for the report came in around 12:29 p.m.

Currently, the Virginia Beach Bomb Squad and the Virginia Beach Fire Department are on scene investigating.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.