ODU men’s basketball’s three-game win streak snapped at Charlotte, 53-47

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (6-10, 2-1 C-USA) had its three-game win-streak snapped by Charlotte (9-5, 3-0 C-USA) by a 53-47 score on Saturday afternoon at Dale F. Halton Arena.

After trailing by as many as 12 in the first half, ODU pulled within two, 34-32, at the 12:15 mark of the second half, before the 49ers answered back on a 14-4 run, claiming a 48-36 advantage with 5:17 remaining in regulation. The closest Old Dominion would get the rest of the way was the final score.

Malik Curry led the way for ODU, scoring a game-high 15 points, to go along with one assist and one block. Also in double-figures for the Monarchs was Jason Wade, who went for 10 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor, to compliment five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Aaron Carver finished with nine points (4-4 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

For the game, Old Dominion held advantages for points in the paint (38-16) and steals (10-6).

The Monarchs were led by Curry’s nine points in the opening 20 minutes but trailed by 10, 30-20, at halftime. ODU’s defense held Charlotte to 33% (9-27) shooting from the floor in the first half, but went just 1-13 from deep. Old Dominion held a 16-6 advantage for points in the paint at the midway point.

ODU will return to the hardwood on Jan. 16, when the Monarchs travel to Bowling Green, Ky. for a Thursday night contest at Western Kentucky, which will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Thursday night’s tipoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST.

