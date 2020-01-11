× First Warning Forecast: Spring-like, breezy with record-challenging temperatures

A taste of spring in January this weekend!

We’re tracking a big warm up just in time for your weekend. Highs today will warm to the low and mid 70s! That is well above normal for this time of year. The record high for Norfolk is 75° set back in 1974. Clouds will increase as the day goes on due to an approaching cold front. Conditions are looking dry but breezy. Another mild night due to the clouds with temperatures falling to the low 60s. Rain chances will increase after midnight. A thunderstorm is also possible. This will begin our soggy stretch of weather, so if you have anything to do outdoors, make sure you do it today.

Heavy rain and wind will be possible on Sunday as the cold front moves through. An isolated severe storm is not out of the question, especially for NE North Carolina. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The front will actually stall to our south keeping us very unsettled through midweek. We will have to deal with several rounds of rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still be very mild for this time of year, with highs ranging in the 60s.

Temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s by Friday, with more unsettled weather moving in just in time for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

