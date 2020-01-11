20-year-old Accomack County man dies after vehicle crash

Posted 1:22 pm, January 11, 2020, by

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday.

The crash took place at 5106 Fleming Road around 6:17 a.m. 

The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, 20-year-old Isaiah D. Townsend, was traveling northbound on Fleming Road, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram traveling in the southbound lanes.

Officials say that Townsend was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not a contributing factor.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.968596 by -75.464350.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.