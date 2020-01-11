20-year-old Accomack County man dies after vehicle crash

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday.

The crash took place at 5106 Fleming Road around 6:17 a.m.

The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, 20-year-old Isaiah D. Townsend, was traveling northbound on Fleming Road, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram traveling in the southbound lanes.

Officials say that Townsend was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not a contributing factor.

There are no further details to release at this time.

