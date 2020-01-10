What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of January 12th 2020

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of January 12th

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

THREE-HOUR SPECIAL

“The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” — (7:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TAYE DIGGS HOSTS THE 25th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Hosted by acclaimed actor Taye Diggs (“All American”) and broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Critics’ Choice Awards feature the best in film, television and streaming from the past year. Actress Kristen Bell will be honored with this year’s #SeeHer Award. The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate 1/12/2020.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

THE FLASH

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER – Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#609). Original airdate 12/10/2019.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Virtual Reality” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#613). Original airdate 9/30/2019.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

ARROW

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“The CW Dog Honors” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MARIO LOPEZ HOSTS THE CANINE-CENTRIC SPECIAL EVENT – Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this special event features Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their four-legged family members filmed during a studio lot party on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios. These furry stars are honored in categories ranging from Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Top Movie Dog, Top TV Dog, and many more. Lopez, along with his daughter Gia, and their family dog, Julio, anchor the special from their “New York Street” host position. They’re joined throughout the hour by roving reporter Keltie Knight, who will interview the honorees during the celebration, where some winners will even perform their canine talents for party guests. Produced by JUMA Entertainment with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Original airdate 1/15/2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Mark of the Poisoner’s Pearl” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JUSTICE – After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#110). Original airdate 1/15/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

SUPERNATURAL

“The Trap” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

AS GOD IS MY WITNESS – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Eileen (guest star Shoshanna Stern) are faced with the brutal truth. Meanwhile Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Cass (Misha Collins) work together in the hopes of getting a step ahead of Chuck (Guest Star Rob Benedict). Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1509). Original Airdate 1/16/2020.

LEGACIES

“I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE RETURN OF THE NECROMANCER — Back and ready to wreak havoc, The Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) sets his plan for revenge in motion. To mend fences with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offers to help her learn more about the mora miserium. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) help to find out if Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) is a threat to the school. Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse also star. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Hannah Rosner (#209). Original airdate 1/16/2020.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

CHARMED

“Guess Who’s Coming to SafeSpace Seattle” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down; Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) chance encounter with a SafeSpace investor (guest star Eric Balfour) takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#209). Original airdate 1/17/2020.

DYNASTY

“The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

THE TRUTH HURTS – Blake’s (Grant Show) trial continues as Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Following the scuffle between Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber), Fallon (Liz Gillies) returns to the courthouse to find her mother has returned, newly married to her ex-fiancee, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke). Also starring Daniella Alonso, Michael Michele, Alan Dale, Rafael De La Fuente, and Robert Christopher Riley. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr (#309). Original airdate 1/17/2020.