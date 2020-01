VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Aragona Boulevard Friday night.

Police say serious injuries have been reported.

As of 8:45 p.m., eastbound Virginia Beach Boulevard is closed while police investigate.

