Traffic woes lead to frustration for people living near Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Annie Fitzgibbons is a longtime Ocean View resident, but says this week the traffic is “really to a crazy point.”

After the holidays, more Sailors are in town at Naval Station Norfolk and that traffic is spilling into nearby neighborhoods in Ocean View, especially in the mornings.

“It’s a nightmare around here,” said Fitzgibbons, who says it can be tough to try and get out of her driveway.

Each year the first week after the holidays is known to cause issues, but this year the traffic is worse because of enhanced security at the base.

Norfolk’s City Council got a briefing on the issues this week. City staffers say it’s not clear how long the issues will last, although neighbors said Friday morning wasn’t as bad.

Ocean View Councilman Tommy Smigiel has noticed the traffic. “This is the worst I’ve experienced in ten years of being on council,” he said at the meeting.

Other neighbors, like Michael Canonizadl, just wishes those heading to the base didn’t try to cut through neighborhoods.

“At least you know, obey the rules of the road. The sign says, ‘Local Traffic Only.’ Why are they coming through?”