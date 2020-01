Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Americans are feeling optimistic about their current and future financial situations, but reducing the burden of personal debt will be a priority for many who acknowledge they bit off more than they could chew in 2019. John Boroff, Director of Retirement Product Management at Fidelity Investments joins us to discuss financial resolutions made in 2020 and gives us some advice for keeping them throughout the year.

