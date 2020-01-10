Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base following reports of active shooter

A lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida was lifted after reports of an active shooter were received Friday morning, CBS News reported.

The base confirmed to CBS News that it sent out an alert for a possible active shooter, and is still investigating the possibility.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, CBS News said. The base employs more than 15,000 people, with a large number of military members and their families also living on base in military housing.

This is a developing story.