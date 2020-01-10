Stove may be to blame for Norfolk apartment fire, residents say

NORFOLK, Va. – A stove may be to blame for an apartment fire in the 700 block of Easy Street.

Photo: News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Residents told News 3 the hallways were filled with smoke and that many people were unable to go inside their apartments until the fire department cleared the scene.

One person told us the fire started from a pot left on a stove in an apartment.

There is no word on the severity of the damage or whether anyone was injured.

