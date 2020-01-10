Norfolk Sheriff’s Office holding hiring open house for civilian positions

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will hold on-site interviews for five open civilian positions Wednesday, January 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, it will interview for van driver, food service worker, inmate education specialist, residential substance abuse counselor and microcomputer system analyst positions.

The sheriff’s office asks that applicants fill out an application online before coming to the open house. Interviews will be offered on the spot.

This is not a hiring open house for potential deputy recruits; however, the sheriff’s office said it is always accepting online applications for those positions.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Administration Building.

For full information, job descriptions, lists of requirements and what to bring, visit the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office website here.