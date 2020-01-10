No injuries reported after crash involving HRT bus in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – No injuries were reported following a crash involving a Hampton Roads Transit bus that happened Friday morning.

Dispatch received a call for the crash at 8:03 a.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Ocean View Avenue and Granby Street, where they met with the Route 3 bus driver and six passengers.

No one aboard the bus reported injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver, as well as any potential traffic violations.

This is a developing story.