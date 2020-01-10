× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Record-breaking warmth and severe storms possible this weekend

A much warmer weekend…

A mild night expected tonight with mostly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Lows will only be in the mid 50s.

We will warm to the 70s this weekend! Highs will reach the low to mid 70s on Saturday, about 25 degrees above normal and close to record numbers. We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Showers and storms will roll in late Saturday into Sunday. Some storms early Sunday could produce gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Our tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Showers and storms will continue through midday and taper off during the afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s on Sunday. Outside of our threat of severe weather, winds will crank up this weekend, picking up on Saturday and backing down on Sunday. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Sunday is just the beginning of a soggy stretch of days. Showers are possible Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and into early Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for much of next week.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Saturday: Mix of Clouds, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Saturday Night: Scattered Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 10-20G30

