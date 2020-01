Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer, songwriter and performer Laurel Wilson started performing with her family bluegrass band at the young age of thirteen. Today, she is redefining her sound and style with influences from pop/rock as well as folk/soul. She joins us to perform two original songs, "Nicotine" and "Kaleidoscope".

Catch Laurel again:

Saturday, January 11th at West Beach Tavern at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31st at O'Conner Brewery at 7:00 p.m.