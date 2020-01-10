Local classes teach the art of ‘pour painting,’ an innovative way to create beautiful pieces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A beautiful method of painting is becoming more popular.

Instead of using tools like paint brushes, pour painting has become an innovative way to create art pieces.

We're told the paintings are fluid artistic expressions that are very fun to create - even if you've never painted before and don't consider yourself an artist.

Just about anyone can do it.

Pour painting is a technique where acrylic paint is mixed and poured onto your canvas. After that, tilt your canvas in each direction and let the paint flow.

"Kids, parents, grandparents... so we do all those classes, we guide them, we provide instructions and they make their own piece of art," said Mariette Joly, who hosts the class at Twisted Art and More.

Paintings created with the acrylic pouring technique take about two to three days to completely dry. If you pour an especially thick layer of paint, it could take longer.

Class sizes are limited to a maximum of eight people. Walk-ins are welcome if the class is not full. If sold out, please visit or call Twisted Art to be put on the waiting list, and you will be contacted when classes are available.

Twisted Art and More is located at 304 High Street in Portsmouth.

If you have questions about the class, Joly can be reached at (757) 553-8831.