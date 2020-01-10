Isle of Wight deputies searching for person involved in identity theft

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office needs residents’ help in identifying the person they say is responsible for stealing the identity and personal information of many residents to open credit card accounts.

Victims of identity theft all live in close proximity, according to officials.

Many residents became alarmed when they started to receive statements in the mail from various credit card companies in December.

According to deputies, the accounts had $25,000 to $30,000 in outstanding balances.

After many residents contacted the sheriff’s office, an investigation began.

Investigators were able to confirm that credit card fraud was used throughout Hampton Roads in over a dozen stores in addition to surveillance footage.

They say there were 8 confirmed victims.

Deputies say, the person in the Cleveland Indians baseball cap is seen using different credit cards in surveillance at multiple locations. Footage was also able to capture the suspect’s 2014 Infiniti QX60 vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office ask if anyone has information to identify those involved, to please contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK- U- UP or submit an online tip.