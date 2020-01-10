‘Increased police presence’ at Norfolk high school due to social media threat

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is providing “increased police presence” to Lake Taylor High School due to what school officials called a “questionable social media post” made by a student.

According to a message sent to parents by Lake Taylor High School Principal Latesha Wade-Jenkins, the student has been identified and police are investigating the post.

The message read:

Good morning, Parents, This is Principal Latesha Wade-Jenkins with an important message. Please be advised that there is an additional police presence at our school this morning due to a questionable social media post by one of students that could be considered an implied threat. The student has been identified and the matter is being investigated by the police. Parents, please talk with your children about using good judgment in what they post to their social media accounts. The police and the school take any implied threat seriously and such instances can result in disciplinary consequences and even arrest. We are committed to ensuring a safe environment here at Lake Taylor High School and we regard parents as important partners in this endeavor. As always, thank you for your support.

The student’s name has not been released, and there is no word on any disciplinary action or criminal charges against them.

This is a developing story.