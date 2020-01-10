× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A much warmer weekend… The big warm up starts today! Highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of clouds today, partly to mostly cloudy skies, with slim rain chances.

We will warm to the 70s this weekend! Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday, about 25 degrees above normal and close to record numbers. We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday. Showers will move in Sunday morning to midday. Rain chances will taper off Sunday afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 70s on Sunday. Winds will crank up this weekend, picking up on Saturday and backing down on Sunday. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Sunday is just the beginning of a soggy stretch of days. Showers are possible Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and into early Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for much of next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 10th

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

