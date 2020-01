NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A family of five has been forced out of their home after their home in the 800 block of Hampton Avenue caught fire Friday evening.

Crews with the Newport News Fire Department and the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue responded to the incident.

As of 7:45 p.m., the fire is under control.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt during the fire.

Officials say the family – two adults and three children – will be displaced.

