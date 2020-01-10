F/A-18 Hornets from Naval Air Station Oceana will perform flyover before Chiefs-Texans playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs on Sunday, four F/A-18 Hornets from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach will perform a flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem.

The national anthem will be performed by the winner of Season 9 of NBC’s The Voice, Jordan Smith. Representatives from the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department present our nation’s colors.

A full-field American flag will be displayed on the Arrowhead Stadium playing surface during the performance of the national anthem, as 150 Chiefs Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Red Coaters hold the full-field flag.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Texans is slated for 3:05 p.m.