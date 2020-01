Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the holidays come to a close and the new  year begins, more and more people are celebrating Dry January, which allows them to give up alcohol for the first month of the year. Mark Beyer, chief mixologist at The Main, joins us to make two zero-proof cocktails that integrate trending ingredients and flavor profiles for those celebrating Dry January.

For more information visit themainnorfolk.com.