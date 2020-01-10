Babysitter sentenced to 28 years in prison for 2018 murder of Norfolk toddler

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Circuit Court jury convicted Friday a babysitter of one count of second-degree murder following the death of an 18-month-old child.

35-year-old Ashadiya’Xolani Brooks was sentenced to 28 years in prison for her conviction in the 2018 death of toddler Amir Melton.

Brooks waived a formal sentence hearing, so her sentence began after the conviction hearing.

The jury trial began Wednesday, January 8.

On October 23, 2018, around 12:15 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a home in the 1100 block of Porter Road for a report of an unresponsive child. After finding the child upon arrival, medics took the toddler to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment.

The toddler was pronounced dead two days after arriving at the hospital. Police initially investigated the child’s death as undetermined, but after an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk, officials ruled the death as a homicide.

Brooks was then arrested and held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.

Friends of Brooks said she is a military spouse.

A spokesperson with NSA Hampton Roads released the following statement in 2018 about the situation:

The Navy is a close-knit family and we were very saddened to hear about this incident that took place on our installation. A situation of this type is felt by each and every member of the Navy and we will pull together to help our own. We stand with the family and will be here to support them during this difficult time. Out of respect and privacy for the family of the victim and the accused, we will not release the names of the spouse or the parents.