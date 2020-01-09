Virginia Beach man sentenced to 14 years for role in Hampton Roads drug trafficking conspiracy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for his role in a heroin trafficking conspiracy that crossed most of South Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, Ingram Cox, 35, regularly received heroin from co-defendant Kyam Washington, which Cox then sold to local drug dealers and users. The group imported bulk amounts of heroin from out-of-state sources, and at times used a common cell phone number that buyers would call to order drugs.

Narcotics, multiple firearms, a bulletproof vest, a commercial money counter and nearly $100,000 were seized during police searches of houses used by members of the conspiracy.

Cox was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to manufacture and distribute heroin. He was also charged with distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin.