U.S. officials: Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran shot down

United States officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases holding U.S. forces, according to CBS News.

The plane crash killed all 176 people on board.

On Thursday, Ukranian officials were considering terrorism, a missile strike and catastrophic engine failure as potential causes for the crash, as aviation authorities in Tehran revealed the jetliner was on fire before it came down, CNN reported.

According to CNN, conflicting claims about potential causes for the disaster began hours after the crash, when Iranian state media blamed technical issues and Ukraine ruled out rocket attacks. Within hours on Wednesday, officials in both countries had walked back those initial statements.

Iranian officials said via state media that information from the crashed plane’s black boxes would not be shared with the plane’s manufacturer, U.S. company Boeing. The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, said that the U.S. will not be involved at any stage of the investigation.

Former FAA chief of staff Michael Goldfarb told CNN that Iran refusing to work with Boeing “would make it impossible to carry out a fair and thorough investigation.”

This is a developing story.

Click here for full coverage of the tensions between Iran and the United States.