Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly today, much warmer this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up for the weekend… Today will be the coldest day of the week. Many areas will see freezing temperatures this morning, with 20s inland and 30s closer to the coast. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, below normal and about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies today with light winds. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will warm about 20 degrees, to the mid 60s, on Friday. We will warm to the low 70s on Saturday, about 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds for both Friday and Saturday with slim rain chances. Bigger rain chances will move in Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

