Redskins part ways with Eric Schaffer after 17 years, hire Rob Rogers as Senior Vice President of Football Administration

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have mutually parted ways with Eric Schaffer.

Schaffer spent 17 seasons with the Redskins and was promoted to Senior Vice President of Football Operations/General Counsel in 2017. He was the club’s chief contract negotiator and was responsible for the strategic planning, management and forecasting of the Redskins’ salary cap and cash budgets.

It was originally planned for Schaffer to remain with the team until May, departing after free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I want to thank Eric Schaffer for his work and contributions over the past 17 years. He was dedicated to the team and the organization and we wish him all the best,” said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Dan Snyder for bringing me into the NFL and allowing me to be a Washington Redskin for the past 17 seasons. It was a privilege serving this historic franchise as both Senior Vice President of Football Operations and General Counsel and a blessing to have worked with so many incredible people,” said Schaffer. “While I will miss the players, my friends, colleagues, and the tremendous Washington Redskins’ fans, my family and I are excited for our next chapter.”

The Redskins also announced the addition of Rob Rogers, the team’s new Senior Vice President of Football Administration, today.

“Rob Rogers is a skilled NFL executive who brings many years of valuable experience in contract negotiation and salary cap management to our front office,” said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder. “He has a great working relationship with Coach Rivera and we look forward to his contributions to the Redskins.”

“Rob was a tremendous resource for me over the past nine seasons, and I’m excited for him to be an integral part of building something special here with the Redskins,” said Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Rob Rogers comes to the Redskins after 25 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, most recently as the team’s executive director of player finance and football research. In this role, he worked closely with the Panthers general manager on the development of player budget parameters, roster management, contract proposals, negotiation strategies and salary cap management. He also oversaw the Panthers football analytics department and worked on research and analysis of player contracts and statistics. He directly conducted the majority of contract negotiations with player representatives during his time in this role.

Before gaining the title of executive director of player finance and football research, Rogers was the director of football administration for 11 years (2008-18). He negotiated contracts for all of the Panthers first round and other draft selections during a 16-year span (2003-19) along with numerous free agents. He also worked with the front office on issues dealing with the NFL Collective Bargaining agreement and as the club’s liaison to the NFL Management Council, he kept the Panthers in compliance with all NFL personnel, contract and labor-related issues.

Starting in 2013, Rogers worked on developing efforts in analytics, football research in personnel, opponent analysis and self-scouting along with sports science and next gen statistics. He developed the in-house salary cap management database and also designed the current pro scouting system in Carolina and in the mid 90s worked with in-house developers to design and implement the initial opponent analysis and self-scouting system. Rogers worked extensively with Coach Rivera in Carolina on on-going efforts to develop game management analysis and practices.