Poquoson raccoon tests positive for rabies

POQUOSON, Va. – A raccoon in the area of Islander Way and Poquoson Ave., has a positive testing for the rabies virus, according to The Peninsula Health District.

The rabid raccoon encountered three dogs on private property in this area.

Rabies is a disease that is fatal, but preventable, carried in many wild animals.

The district would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

The Peninsula Health Department has asked anyone who has come in contact to this animal such as a bite, scratch, or contact to any open wounds, to please contact the Environmental Health office at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures to any pets and the raccoon are also advised to call.

During after hours, please contact the Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.