Norfolk Police searching for 2 teens reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teenage girls.

According to police, 14-year-old Sincerity Ennels and 15-year-old Emily Morrison were last seen leaving Lake Taylor High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 8.

Ennels has brown hair and brown eyes, ear piercings, a nose piercing and braces on the top part of her mouth. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an ‘S’ on it, khaki pants and all-black Nike shoes.

Morrison is 5 feet 4 inches tall with long straight red hair, blue eyes, braces on her teeth and noticeable freckles on her face. She was last seen wearing an olive green pullover hoodie with “OBEY” on the front, light blue jeans with rips in the legs and white Vans tennis shoes.

Police said they do not believe the girls are in danger.

If you see Morrison or Ennels, police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.