Man arrested on kidnapping, sexual offense charges after 2-day search by Outer Banks law enforcement agencies

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Law enforcement agencies in the Outer Banks have arrested a man wanted on kidnapping, armed robbery and sexual offense charges after a two-day search.

On Thursday, officials caught Deshawn Lemar Selby and served him with an arrest warrant for First-Degree Forcible Sex Offense, First-Degree Kidnapping and Armed Robbery.

His arrest comes after the Kitty Hawk Police Department’s “exhaustive” investigation linked to an incident that happened on Lindberg Avenue on October 21, 2019.

Kitty Hawk Police are thanking the Dare and Currituck County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head Police Departments for helping with the search that resulted in Selby’s arrest.

Selby is currently being held in the Dare County Detention Center under a $425,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

Download the News 3 app for updates.