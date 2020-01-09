× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Above normal and in the 70s, then rain

Big warm up for the weekend… After a completely sunny day, clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures about 20 degrees warmer than Thursday and in the mid 60s. Friday night will be quiet and comfortable with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s.

We will warm to the low 70s on Saturday, about 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds for both Friday and Saturday with slim rain chances. Bigger rain chances will move in Sunday morning. Late Sunday to Sunday night, rain chances will decrease but only briefly before more rain moves in for the beginning of the week.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be a soggy stretch of days. Highs will remain above normal and in the 60s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Friday: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

