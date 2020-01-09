MacArthur Center to host figure skating exhibition featuring U.S. gold medalists

NORFOLK, Va. – A local mall is about to get a lot cooler this winter.

Tidewater Figure Skating Club will present a figure skating exhibition at MacArthur On Ice on Sunday, January 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The exhibition will highlight local figure skaters from all around Hampton Roads.

Skaters from all levels will participate in the exhibition, including former “Disney On Ice” cast member Allison Kymmell; two-time U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist Gabrielle West and U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medalist Megan Peterson, along with regional competitors.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

MacArthur Center is located at 300 Monticello Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.