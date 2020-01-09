Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

Posted 10:32 am, January 9, 2020, by

Lamar Jackson celebrates before getting in the end zone. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, five Heisman Trophy winners are expected to suit up in the same game when Baltimore faces Tennessee on Saturday night.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Robert Griffin III are expected to dress for the Ravens, and the Titans will have Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the starting backfield while backup quarterback Marcus Mariota watches from the sideline.

Saturday’s Division Round matchup between the Vikings and Titans kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

___

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.