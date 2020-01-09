Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, five Heisman Trophy winners are expected to suit up in the same game when Baltimore faces Tennessee on Saturday night.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Robert Griffin III are expected to dress for the Ravens, and the Titans will have Heisman winner Derrick Henry in the starting backfield while backup quarterback Marcus Mariota watches from the sideline.

Saturday’s Division Round matchup between the Vikings and Titans kicks off at 8:15 p.m. at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg contributed to this report.

