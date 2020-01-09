Hampton Police investigating drive by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. –The Hampton Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

According to police, the department received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Culotta Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old woman struck by gunfire. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was inside of her home when two vehicles passed by shooting at the home, according to police.

Police are still investigating the motive and details of this incident. They have not released suspect information yet.

Police is asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.