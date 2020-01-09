× Go stargazing on a Galaxies Night Hike in Suffolk on January 24

SUFFOLK, Va. – Are you ready to hike under the stars?

Enjoy and learn about the mystical night sky during Suffolk Parks & Recreation and Back Bay Amateur Astronomers‘ Galaxies Night Hike on Friday, January 24 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Lone Star Lakes Park.

With very limited night pollution, the park will provide hikers with natural darkness for viewing stars and galaxies on a moonless night.

In addition to their astronomical expertise, Back Bay Amateur Astronomers will also be providing telescopes for viewing stars, clusters, asteroids, planets, galaxies and more.

The program will also include a nighttime adventure – a one-mile hike through the park.

You are asked not to bring white flashlights in order to support reducing light pollution. Red light flashlights will be provided.

The program is $5 per person and is for people of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Advanced registration is required and can be done here or at the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administrative Office located at 134 South 6th Street.

Lone Star Lakes Park is located at 401 Kings Highway.

For more information, contact Nakiesha Bridgers at (757) 642-7048 or email nbridgers@suffolkva.us.