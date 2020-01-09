A preview of the Hampton Roads International Auto Show on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hampton Roads International Auto Show is the largest event of the year in the Virginia Beach Convention Center, showcasing all new vehicles in a climate-controlled environment with no pressure to buy. Auto Show Chair Rebecca Wilson joins us to talk about some of the many manufacturers that will be there and how the whole family can enjoy this non-selling show.

The Hampton Roads International Auto Show will take place from January 10th through 12th. Tickets are available for $12 per adult and children twelve and under are free. Click here to enter to win a four-pack of tickets to see the show for free!

Presented by

Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association

hamptonroadsautoshow.com