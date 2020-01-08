× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to sunshine but windy… The rain and clouds from yesterday have cleared out, expect sunny skies today. Temperatures will start in the 30s again this morning and warm to the mid 50s this afternoon. It may feel about 5 degrees cooler because of the strong winds. Expect west winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Skies will remain clear tonight as winds relax and lows falling to near 30.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine during the day with clouds building in overnight.

Get ready for a big warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs will warm about 20 degrees, to the mid 60s, on Friday. We will warm to the low and mid 70s on Saturday, about 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in for Friday and Saturday with showers moving in early Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows near 30. Winds: NW/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 8th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2011 Snow showers across south-central VA: 1-2″ Richmond

