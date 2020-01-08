Virginia Beach seeks public input on housing needs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation needs residents’ input for their developing 2020-2025 Consolidated Strategy and Plan.

This plan is developed for the department’s federally-funded programs to create affordable housing opportunities, address homelessness and provide home rehabilitation assistance for low- to moderate-income households, the city said.

The public’s input is needed to help the city identify critical housing issues in Virginia Beach.

The department will hold a public meeting where residents can provide their input from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Residents can also provide feedback online until Jan. 24. The city said the responses will be used to guide the strategy and priorities for their housing programs over the next five years.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the city to develop a Five-Year Consolidated Strategy and Plan for federal entitlement grants such as, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS (HOPWA).

For more information on the Consolidated Strategy and Plan, click here.