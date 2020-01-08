Virginia Beach Police searching for suspects using pick axe to break into businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of using a pick axe to break into multiple businesses at the Virginia Beach Farmers Market.

Surveillance video from the market shows two males, one with a yellow pick axe, breaking into and taking money from Farmers Market businesses. Police say one of the suspects is a white male.

Police say this has happened numerous times since November 2019.

If you or someone you know has any information in this case or can identify these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.