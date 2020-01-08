Tax advice and changes in the law that could save you money on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Congress has made the decision to reinstate expired tax provisions, which will likely impact your taxes this season. Kimberly Johnson Britton from Britton's Accounting & Tax Service discusses the four tax breaks that are most likely to effect your Form 1040 and how a Certified Personal Accountant can help you get the most out of your return for this year and apply new tax provisions to your taxes from last year.

