HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Randy Fenoli hits the road to surprise brides from across the country in the upcoming series, "Say Yes To The Dress: America". He joins us to talk about his experience working with brides from all fifty states, coming to understand more about their hometowns and officiating their epic group wedding in New York City's Central Park.

"Say Yes To The Dress: America" airs Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. on TLC.