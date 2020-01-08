Probiotic granola recalled due to undeclared allergen

Purely Elizabeth is voluntarily recalling its Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic granola due to a mislabeling error that resulted in an undeclared allergen, walnuts, being present.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated because briefly during production, pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola were used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.

All mislabeled pouches of granola were packed into master cases labeled as 8oz Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.

According to the FDA, 166 cases of granola were affected. The cases had UPC no. 855140002687 and lot code OH29519, and had a best by date of 10/21/20.

All retailers nationally have been notified at this time, and customers are asked to immediately examine their inventory and destroy product from this specific lot code.

Preventive measures have been put in place at the manufacturer level to prevent future issues of this nature. No other products of any other size or similarity were affected.

For customers who have purchased this lot code, please email support@purelyelizabeth.com to receive replacement product.