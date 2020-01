PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are searching for a missing man.

Craig Williams is said to have last been seen on December 21, 2019.

According to Craig’s sister, Diamonique Williams, he has bipolar schizophrenic disorder and is off his medication.

If you have any information that could help locate Craig, call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 718-9031.

There are no further details at this time.

