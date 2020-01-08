Man loses $5,000 from his bank account, bank took weeks to refund him

CLERMONT — A man lost $5,000 after he says someone walked into a Chase bank and withdrew money from his account.

Mark Godby says on Dec. 27 he got an alert on his phone about the withdraw from a bank in Wanamaker. When he opened the app, there was a copy of the withdrawal slip.

“The signature is illegible,” Godby said. “My name is printed very clearly across the top of the withdrawal slip.”

Godby says he has reached out to Chase Bank and they haven’t returned his money or told him what went wrong.

“Nothing has happened so far,” Godby said. “And no information has been shared to me about how these monies were walked out of the bank.”

Chase Bank told RTV6 the withdrawal was due to an isolated human error and they have since returned the money to Godby’s account.

If you have an issue or question about your bank account with Chase, you can call the customer service number listed on the back of your card.