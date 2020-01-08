Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – After a two-day jury trial, a man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Portsmouth man, the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Shawn Grant was also found guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jurors recommended a life sentence for the first-degree murder charge and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge in connection with the death of Anthony Reid Jr.

On September 5, 2019, Grant’s co-defendant, Timothy Woods, was sentenced to 33 years in prison after a jury convicted him on May 8, 2019. He was also convicted of first-degree murder in Reid’s death.

A year earlier, on September 9, 2018, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Grant and Woods approached Reid’s car that was parked on Centre Avenue and Grant fired one shot into Reid’s head from the driver’s side. Woods remained on the driver’s side while Grant went to the passenger’s side and fired three additional shots into Reid’s head.

Both Grant and Woods returned to their vehicle and fled the scene. The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Woods identified himself on the footage and admitted that he was present at the driver’s side window, pushing Reid over after Reid was shot.

Grant subsequently said, “I shot his a– because we had words.”

Grant will be formally sentenced on March 10.

