× Man charged after allegedly persuading James City County girl to make over 140 porn videos

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police have arrested a Missouri man who was having ‘inappropriate’ conversations with a local teenage girl.

57-year-old Thomas Collura from Joplin, Missouri, was arrested in December after sources say he persuaded a James City County girl under the age of 15 to make over 140 porn videos.

Records say Collura sent ‘adult toys’ and electronics to her home in order for the girl to make videos for him.

The incidents took place between August and October of 2019.

The girl’s parents reported to JCC Police that they believed their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man, so they brought her phone to police.

Forensic tests were done and they found the number for Collura listed under favorites in the girl’s phone. The girl and Collura communicated through Instagram and KIK messenger.

Collura was arrested in Missouri and charged with felony soliciting a child to make porn and felony indecent liberties. He was extradited on January 3 and is currently in Virginia Regional Peninsula Jail.