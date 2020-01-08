Man arrested in connection with Virginia Beach armed robbery; officer injured in pursuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is in custody after an armed robbery ended in a police pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a call came in at 12:26 a.m. for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 4660 Princess Anne Road.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit, attempting to stop the vehicle by utilizing spikes. The suspect vehicle continued to flee until it reached the 4900 block of Century Drive, where the suspect ran into a residence.

Officers saw the suspect emerge back outside, and a brief struggle ensued as officers attempted to take him into custody. One officer was injured during the struggle, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to Police Headquarters. Charges are pending against him.

No one at the 7-Eleven was injured.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.